President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Csaba Korosi is set to visit India from 29 to 31 January. Korosi, a Hungarian diplomat, was elected to serve as President of the 77th General Assembly. This will be his first bilateral visit to any country since becoming President of the UNGA.

Korosi will meet with External Affair Minister S Jaishankar.

“During the visit, PGA will be holding talks with EAM on key multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. PGA has outlined five priorities for his UNGA Presidency: i) Standing firm on basic principles of the United Nations Charter; ii) Making significant and measurable progress in sustainability transformation; iii) Aiming at integrated, systemic solutions; iv) Enhancing role of science in decision-making; and v) Increasing solidarity to better endure new chapters of crises facing the world," reads a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Given PGA’s strong interest in India’s expertise in water management and experience in SDG’s, he would also be interacting with senior officials of NITI Aayog and India’s G20 Presidency team to explore the scaling up of India’s best practices. On 30 January, PGA will deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on his Presidency theme of “Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science in the UN"," the release goes on to read.

Korosi will also attend the “Beating the Retreat" ceremony at India’s Republic Day on 29 January. After his engagements in Delhi, Korosi will fly to Bengaluru. He is expected to interact with scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and will also visit development projects around the city.

According to the MEA, Korosi’s “visit to India will be an opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with. It would help reinforce India’s abiding commitment to multilateralism, including through its ongoing G20 Presidency, and how it would address these global challenges meaningfully for a better future for the Global South."