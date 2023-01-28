UNGA President Csaba Korosi is set to visit India2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 08:00 PM IST
- Korosi is expected to interact with scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and will also visit development projects around the city
President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Csaba Korosi is set to visit India from 29 to 31 January. Korosi, a Hungarian diplomat, was elected to serve as President of the 77th General Assembly. This will be his first bilateral visit to any country since becoming President of the UNGA.
