UNGA President Csaba Korosi is set to visit India

"Given PGA’s strong interest in India’s expertise in water management and experience in SDG’s, he would also be interacting with senior officials of NITI Aayog and India’s G20 Presidency team to explore the scaling up of India’s best practices. On 30 January, PGA will deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on his Presidency theme of “Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science in the UN"," the release goes on to read.