UNHRC meet: India calls for protection of Ukrainians' human rights

1 min read . 09:48 PM IST Livemint

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia-Ukraine war: As Russia intensified its bombardment on Ukraine cities, India on Thursday called for respect and protection of human rights of Ukrainian. “We call for respect and protection of human rights of people in Ukraine," India said at 49th UN Human Rights Council Session. 

New Delhi also urged immediate cessation of violence and an end to hostilities. “No solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives. Dialogue and Diplomacy are the only solutions for settling differences and disputes," it said. 

India said it was “deeply concerned" over the safety and security of thousands of Indians stranded in Ukraine. “We are working together with neighbouring States for their evacuation," it said.

“India has already dispatched humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including medicines, medical equipment and other relief material. We are sending more assistance in the coming days. This is an urgent necessity that must be addressed," India said. 

Russia's full-scale military attack on Ukraine entered the eighth day on Thursday. 

