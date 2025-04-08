NIA raids locations linked to Khalistani terrorist Goldy Brar, gangster Randeep Malik in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at several locations linked to Khalistani terrorist Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar in connection with the probe into grenade attacks at two clubs in Sector-29, Gurugram, in December 2024.

The searches were carried out at premises across various districts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh belonging to people linked with Canada-based terrorist Brar and US-based gangster Randeep Malik.

"Several electronic and other incriminating materials were recovered during the searches conducted at eight locations in various districts of the two states this morning," the NIA said in a statement.

The seized materials are being examined by the NIA for clues to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing incident, in which arms, ammunition and explosives were seized from the accused involved in the attacks, it added.

After the attacks at the Warehouse Club and Human Club at Sector-29, Gurugram, gangster Rohit Godara claimed responsibility through a social media post.

The anti-terror agency further said Malik and Goldy Brar, a designated Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist, masterminded the attacks.

Earlier, Brar had threatened and attempted to extort money from the club owners, the agency said.

Gurugram nightclub attack case Two crude bombs were thrown outside the clubs located in Sector 29, Gurugram and a person, identified as Sachin, a resident of Meerut, was arrested from the spot.

Subsequently, a few other accused were also arrested in connection with the case.

An FIR into the nightclub attack case was registered on January 2, 2025.

The federal probe agency also charge-sheeted Brar, Godara and 11 others for their involvement in the killing of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi at his house in Jaipur in December 2023.