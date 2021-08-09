UNICEF and Facebook partner for online safety for adolescents and children

NEW DELHI: UNICEF India and Facebook on Monday launched a one-year joint initiative on ending violence against children, with a special focus on online safety.

The partnership seeks to create a safe environment for children, online and offline. It aims to improve children’s resilience and capacity to access the digital world safely, increase awareness on violence against children and its impact on children, families, and communities, as well as increase skills of communities and frontline workers to better prevent and respond to violence.

"In the last year and half, the internet has enabled children to continue with their education, removing the barriers of time and geography. As we encourage children to explore the great knowledge resource available online, we should be cognizant of the threats that come along with the all-pervasive nature of these online mediums," said Aastha Saxena Khatwani, joint secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development.

This partnership will include a nationwide social media campaign, and capacity building for 100,000 school children on online safety, digital literacy, and psychosocial support.

"The covid-19 pandemic has increased chances for children to face violence – whether online or offline. Acknowledging the significant efforts being made to end violence against children, its important that different stakeholders come together, to increase awareness, change behaviors and perceptions around how, when and where violence against children occurs. This is critical to promote better understanding the violence and most effective ways to ensure child safety both online and offline," said Yasumasa Kimura, India Deputy Representative Programmes UNICEF. “The partnership with Facebook at this critical time will help shape a safer online and offline world for children to grow, learn and thrive."

Facebook said through this partnership, it wants to help children participate in public life by using the power of digital platforms, and to advocate for issues they care about.

"The pandemic has spurred the adoption of digital platforms. Being online gives young people so many choices. It gives them skills such as self-control and resilience that can help them make decisions that will lead to positive outcomes both online and offline. Protecting children online is important to us and we take this responsibility seriously. Over the years we have worked with parents, governments and safety experts to offer a safe online experience for the youngest members of our community," said Madhu Sirohi Facebook Head of Programs and Outreach, said.

