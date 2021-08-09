UNICEF and Facebook partner for online safety for adolescents and children

"The pandemic has spurred the adoption of digital platforms. Being online gives young people so many choices. It gives them skills such as self-control and resilience that can help them make decisions that will lead to positive outcomes both online and offline. Protecting children online is important to us and we take this responsibility seriously. Over the years we have worked with parents, governments and safety experts to offer a safe online experience for the youngest members of our community," said Madhu Sirohi Facebook Head of Programs and Outreach, said.