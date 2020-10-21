Unicef to stockpile 520 mn syringes by December

Unicef on Mondaysaid it will stockpile 520 million syringes in its warehouses by the end of this year, indicating that it expects covid-19 vaccines to be available by early 2021.

The move is to guarantee initial supply and ensure syringes arrive in countries before the vaccines. As soon as the vaccines clear trials, licensed and recommended for use, the world will need as many syringes as vaccine doses.

In 2021, assuming there are enough doses of covid-19 vaccines, Unicef is anticipating delivering over 1 billion syringes to support covid-19 vaccination efforts, on top of the 620 million syringes that it will purchase for other vaccination programmes against diseases such as measles and typhoid.

“Vaccinating the world against covid-19 will be one of the largest mass undertakings in human history, and we will need to move as quickly as the vaccines can be produced," said Unicef executive director Henrietta Fore. “In order to move fast later, we must move fast now. By the end of the year, we will already have over half-a-billion syringes pre-positioned where they can be deployed quickly and cost effectively. That’s enough syringes to wrap around the world one-and-a-half times."

Besides, Unicef is also buying 5 million safety boxes so that used syringes and needles can be disposed in a safe manner by personnel at health facilities, thus preventing the risk of needle stick injuries and blood-borne diseases. Every safety box will carry 100 syringes. Accordingly, Unicef is “bundling" the syringes with safety boxes to ensure enough safety boxes are available to go along with the syringes.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance that promotes global immunization programmes, will reimburse Unicef for the procurement of syringes and safety boxes, which will be used for the covid-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX Facility) and for other Gavi-funded immunization programmes if necessary, Unicef said.

Unicef is also mapping out existing cold chain equipment and storage capacity and preparing necessary guidance for countries to receive vaccines.

