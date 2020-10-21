Unicef to stockpile 520 mn syringes by December

“Vaccinating the world against covid-19 will be one of the largest mass undertakings in human history, and we will need to move as quickly as the vaccines can be produced," said Unicef executive director Henrietta Fore. “In order to move fast later, we must move fast now. By the end of the year, we will already have over half-a-billion syringes pre-positioned where they can be deployed quickly and cost effectively. That’s enough syringes to wrap around the world one-and-a-half times."