Unicommerce to hire over 150 people in FY23
1 min read.09:17 PM IST
As per the company statement, a majority of the positions will be in technology and operations domain as Unicommerce looks to strengthen the teams to meet the growing demand for its platform amongst retail companies and D2C brands in India and outside.
E-commerce-focussed IT firm Unicommerce on Wednesday said that it will hire over 150 employees in 2022-2023, expanding its workforce by 50 percent.
The hiring of over 150 new employees will mainly support Unicommerce's growing international operations.
The company has doubled its workforce over the last two years to support its rising client base. It has also onboarded 40 new team members with another 20 are expected to join this month, Daijiworld has reported citing IANS.
The company has doubled its workforce over the last two years to support its rising client base while maintaining strong unit economics.
The company is spread across 14 countries, including India, Middle-East, South-East Asia and Africa and expanding rapidly across newer geographies.
“We have a robust and multi-point integration network and strong presence within India's digital retail sector and a fast growing international footprint."
"Our FY23 hiring is underway and will be completed over the next 2-3 months to effectively serve the current and emerging needs of our customers. We will also be on-boarding senior marketing talent as we expand deeper into our international markets," Unicommerce CEO Kapil Makhija said.
