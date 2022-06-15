Unicommerce to hire over 150 people in FY23

The company is spread across 14 countries, including India, Middle-East, South-East Asia and Africa and expanding rapidly across newer geographies.

1 min read . 09:17 PM IST

Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

As per the company statement, a majority of the positions will be in technology and operations domain as Unicommerce looks to strengthen the teams to meet the growing demand for its platform amongst retail companies and D2C brands in India and outside.