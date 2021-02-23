Unicorn boom fuels jobs, stakeholder value

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
These unicorns—valued at more than a billion dollars each—include MakeMyTrip, InMobi, Paytm, Byjus, Cars24 and Ola
In 2020, a dozen startups, including Razorpay, PineLabs, Zerodha and Postman, joined the coveted unicorn club, the highest in any one year
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India’s 44 tech unicorns have generated $106 billion worth of value for their founders, employees, investors and the wider economy and created more than 1.4 million direct and indirect jobs a year over a decade.
These unicorns—valued at more than a billion dollars each—include MakeMyTrip, InMobi, Paytm, Byjus, Cars24 and Ola, according to the Indian Tech Unicorn Report 2020 by Orios Venture Partners, an early-stage venture capital fund.