Home >News >India >Unicorn boom fuels jobs, stakeholder value
As many as 41% of unicorns are from Bengaluru, followed by Delhi (34%) and Mumbai (14%)

Unicorn boom fuels jobs, stakeholder value

3 min read . 06:13 AM IST Nandita Mathur

  • These unicorns—valued at more than a billion dollars each—include MakeMyTrip, InMobi, Paytm, Byjus, Cars24 and Ola
  • In 2020, a dozen startups, including Razorpay, PineLabs, Zerodha and Postman, joined the coveted unicorn club, the highest in any one year

India’s 44 tech unicorns have generated $106 billion worth of value for their founders, employees, investors and the wider economy and created more than 1.4 million direct and indirect jobs a year over a decade.

These unicorns—valued at more than a billion dollars each—include MakeMyTrip, InMobi, Paytm, Byjus, Cars24 and Ola, according to the Indian Tech Unicorn Report 2020 by Orios Venture Partners, an early-stage venture capital fund.

