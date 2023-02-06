Unidentified group vandalised 14 Hindu temples in Bangladesh. Details here
Police said nine idols in the Sindurpindi area of Dhantala union, four in Collegepara area of Paria union and 14 idols in a temple in Sahbajpur Nathpara area of Charol union were vandalised.
A group of unidentified persons vandalised idols of 14 Hindu temples in Bangladesh's Baliadangi upazila on Sunday, Dhaka Tribune has reported citing a police officer.
