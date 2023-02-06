Unidentified group vandalised 14 Hindu temples in Bangladesh. Details here

A group of unidentified persons vandalised idols of 14 Hindu temples in Bangladesh's Baliadangi upazila on Sunday, Dhaka Tribune has reported citing a police officer.

As per the report, Deputy Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, and Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad Thakurgaon District General Secretary Prabir Kumar Gupta were present at the spot.

They said nine idols in the Sindurpindi area of Dhantala union, four in Collegepara area of Paria union and 14 idols in a temple in Sahbajpur Nathpara area of Charol union were vandalised.

Speaking on the incident, Thakurgaon Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jahangir Hossain said, "We are trying to identify those involved in the incident. The truth will be revealed after investigation."

As per Baliadangi police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Khairul Anam the incident took place between Saturday night to Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Vidyanath Burman, general secretary of the upazila puja celebration parishad, said that the miscreants have broken the arms, legs, and heads of the idols. Some idols were also broken and thrown into the pond. He also urged the administration to investigate the incident properly and arrest the culprits.

Deputy Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman said, "We have visited the incident site and are investigating the matter seriously."

Tapan Kumar Ghosh, general secretary of the district puja celebration parishad, visited the Haribasar temple in the Sindurpindi area around 4 pm and said that all the idols in this temple have been vandalised. "This is very sad and appalling. We want a fair investigation into this incident," he added.

Chairman of Baliadangi upazila parishad, Md Ali Aslam Jewel said, "The idols of the temples which were vandalised were thrown unsafely on the side of the road."

Kashinath Singh, a resident of the Sindurpindi area, said, "We are in a state of panic. Those involved in this incident should be arrested quickly', as per the Dhaka Tribune.

Earlier in 2021, many Durga Puja pavilions and Hindu temples and homes across Bangladesh were attacked and vandalised, including an ISKCON centre in Noakhali, and several people were killed in violence that erupted over alleged blasphemy at a marquee in Comilla.

Recently, in Canada, a well-known Hindu temple known as the Gauri Shankar Mandir was recently vandalized with anti-India graffiti, inciting outrage within the Indian community. The Indian Consulate General in Toronto has issued a statement condemning the act, saying that it has caused deep offense and pain to the Indian community residing in Canada. There have been at least three other incidents of vandalism in Canada since last July that are similar to the one that occurred at the Hindu temple in Brampton.

(With inputs from ANI)