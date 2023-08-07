Unidentified men pelt stones at Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express in UP's Barabanki; investigation underway1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Unidentified men pelt stones at Vande Bharat Express in UP's Barabanki. The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat was flagged off by PM Modi on 7 July. Since its launch, many incidents of stone pelting have been reported on this route
An unidentified men pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express train running from Gorakhpur-Lucknow on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki region, media report have stated. As per the report, the stone pelting occurred near Safedabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. On this, the Barabanki's Railway Police have initiated an investigation to catch the people behind the incident. A case was also registered for causing damage to government property and endangering lives of passengers on the train, reports stated.