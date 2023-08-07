An unidentified men pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express train running from Gorakhpur-Lucknow on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki region, media report have stated. As per the report, the stone pelting occurred near Safedabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. On this, the Barabanki's Railway Police have initiated an investigation to catch the people behind the incident. A case was also registered for causing damage to government property and endangering lives of passengers on the train, reports stated.

The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat was flagged off by PM Modi on 7 July. Since its launch, many incidents of stone pelting have been reported on this route. The first incident was reported just after four days of its launch on 11 July after unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the train near Sohawal railway station, 15 km away from Ayodhya Cantt Junction, TOI had reported. The incident had damaged window panes of C1, C3, C5 and E1 coaches.

In the second incident which happened a week later, stones were pelted at Domingarh station near the Gorakhpur at around 11 pm. The pelting had damaged window panes of the Executive coach E1 near seat number 13 and 14, Hindustan Times had reported.

The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat train covers a distance of 302 km in less than four hours and runs six days a week except for Saturday. The train passes starts at Gorakhpur Junction and passes through Basti and Ayodhya and ends at Lucknow. Speaking of the train schedule, it departs from Gorakhpur at 6:05 am and reaches Lucknow at 10:20 am on the same day while the return journey depart from Lucknow at 7:15 pm and arrives Gorakhpur at 11:25 pm on the same day.

Recently on 26 July, stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat running from Bhopal to Delhi's Nizamuddin station in Agra Railway Division, breaking the glasses of the train’s coach, officials had said as reported by PTI. According to railway sources, there was a stone pelting incident on the train between Mania and Jajau stations of Agra Railway Division and the window glass of seat number 13-14 of C-7 coach was broken.