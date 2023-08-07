The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat train covers a distance of 302 km in less than four hours and runs six days a week except for Saturday. The train passes starts at Gorakhpur Junction and passes through Basti and Ayodhya and ends at Lucknow. Speaking of the train schedule, it departs from Gorakhpur at 6:05 am and reaches Lucknow at 10:20 am on the same day while the return journey depart from Lucknow at 7:15 pm and arrives Gorakhpur at 11:25 pm on the same day.