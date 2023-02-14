Unidentified ‘objects’ shot down by US could be ‘sky trash’? Explained

Chinese spy balloon, Unidentified Flying Objects, mystery objects in the sky has been making headlines for the past one week. It began when US allegedly shot down a Chinese Spy Balloon, and later encountered three separate incidences wherein they shot down ‘unidentified objects’, all within a span of seven days.

However, mystery still surrounds the whereabouts of these ‘objects’ found in the sky.

The collective paranoia this spotting and shooting has triggered, has also led to several other countries reporting similar sightings- a mystery object in the sky. These were later located in Asia as well.

The US government also went ahead to suggest a possibility of Chinese Spy Balloons flying over India.

A theory that has been doing the rounds, while pentagon refuses to define the last three shootings as anything but ‘objects’, says that these are ‘sky trash’

Let's take a look at what this means

What is sky trash?

Sky trash encompasses a variety of objects within the stratosphere, anywhere from 8km to 40km above our heads.

These objects, mostly balloons, are used to monitor the weather, conduct scientific research that can’t be done on the ground or to check things on Earth that can’t be seen by a satellite.

These balloons are usually launched by governments, meteorological departments, defense forces all over the world for a variety of purposes, often not to spy on other countries.

Hoopla around sky trash

The sudden plethora of objects could be explained by increased vigilance after the Chinese spy balloon incident. Since the discovery the Pentagon has scrutinised high altitudes more and radar system have been made more sensitive.

Sending balloons up in the sky

There are rules and regulations established by every country regarding sending balloons up in the sky. For example in the United States, one needs to comply with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations, which includes providing the flight path, including transponders among various other cautionary measures.

Further, every country has to abide by International Air Transport Association (IATA) standards, even for balloons. These standards cover everything from launch conditions to the altitude at which they’re allowed to fly.

This has usually been done to combat accidents, involving civil aviation. Every day 1,800 weather balloons are launched worldwide, according to the US National Weather Service, 92 of which are in the US alone.

Refusal to call it balloons

On Sunday, Gen Glen VanHerck, who is tasked with safeguarding North American airspace, said the military had not been able to identify what the three most recent objects were, how they stayed aloft, or where they were coming from.

He said they were being called, “objects, not balloons, for a reason".

What happens to the Balloons in the sky?

If not spotted and marked as spy, these balloons usually deflated after a point or come down and land anywhere else if not being remotely steered.