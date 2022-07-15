Unified Health Interface will provide multiple services: CEO NHA

Unified Health Interface will provide multiple services: CEO NHA1 min read . 04:31 PM IST
NEW DELHI: The Unified Health Interface will act as a market enabler and also provide multiple services. The interface is an attempt to build interoperability between healthcare providers and facilitate exchange of healthcare data and can ultimately make quality healthcare accessible and affordable to all, said RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), on Friday.
NHA is organising its first hackathon under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Hackathon Series from 14-17 July in Pune, Maharashtra, in a hybrid format.
“This hackathon is the first in the series of hackathons we are planning to hold. This will encourage young talent in this country to contribute to the enhancement of the building blocks of our digital healthcare ecosystem and create innovative solutions for the country and the world," said Sharma, speaking at the launch of the hackathon.
The hackathon will focus on mobilising the health startup ecosystem in India by bringing together individuals and organisations to develop solutions.
The performers will be given a challenge track on two major themes: Innovation Track-- a challenge for innovative solutions to power digital health in an open network around various use cases such as teleconsultation, ambulance booking, lab tests, physical consultation booking, lab tests booking.
The other one is Integration Track-- a challenge to accelerate development of applications that are compatible with UHI and integrate these applications with the applications of other such participants to enable digital health transactions on the UHI network.
Praveen Gedam, Additional CEO, NHA, among other officials from the Maharastra government were present at the event.
