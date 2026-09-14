Uniform Civil Code: Amit Shah targets 2029 rollout across 21 NDA states – where is UCC already in force?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented across all 21 states governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before 2029.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Sunday, Shah also emphasised that India's national security posture has fundamentally transformed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership through decisive cross-border operations.

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"We introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in several states. I am confident that we will implement the UCC in all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA before 2029...Operations such as the surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor have established a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, while security has been prioritised across various sectors," Shah said.

What is Uniform Civil Code? The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a proposal in India to create a single set of personal laws that apply equally to all citizens, regardless of their religion.

It basically covers marriage and divorce and proposes common rules for wedding ceremonies, separation, and alimony. The code also proposes equal rules for how family property and assets pass to children or relatives, and standard legal steps for adopting children and caring for minors.

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At present, different religious groups follow their own separate personal laws. Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and Parsis use distinct, religion-based rules for family matters. The idea behind UCC is to replace these separate religious rules with one common, secular legal framework for everyone.

Which states have UCC? The UCC Bill has already been introduced and passed in three states – Uttarakhand in February 2024, Gujarat in March 2026 and Assam in May 2026.

While Uttarakhand has fully enforced the code since January, 2025, Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh are awaiting presidential assent and notification. Maharashtra, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have formed drafting committees for the legislation.

State-level initiatives towards a Uniform Civil Code -Goa has an equivalent of a Uniform Civil Code inherited from the former Portuguese colonial law.

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-Uttarakhand is the only state where UCC has been implemented so far.

On 7 February 2024, the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly passed the The Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand Act, 2024, making Uttarakhand the first state in India after independence to enact a Uniform Civil Code. The Bill received the assent of the Governor of Uttarakhand on 28 February 2024, and the Code came into force on 27 January 2025 after the notification of the Uniform Civil Code Rules, 2025.

-Gujarat: In March 2026, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly passed the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code, 2026, becoming the second Indian state to enact a Uniform Civil Code after Uttarakhand. The legislation provides a common legal framework governing matters relating to marriage, divorce, succession, inheritance and live-in relationships.

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-Assam: On 27 May 2026, the Assam Legislative Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code, Assam, Bill, 2026, making Assam the third state to enact a Uniform Civil Code and the first in Northeast India. The legislation establishes a common civil framework for matters relating to marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships, while exempting members of Scheduled tribes from its provisions.

-Madhya Pradesh: In July 2026, the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed the Madhya Pradesh Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026, becoming the fourth state to enact a Uniform Civil Code. The Bill seeks to establish a uniform legal framework governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, succession and adoption, and also prohibits polygamy.

Legal status and prospects UCC had been included in Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the 1998, 2019 and 2024 elections. It was even proposed for introduction in the Parliament for the first time in November 2019 by Narayan Lal Panchariya.

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I am confident that we will implement the UCC in all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA before 2029.

Amid protests by other MPs, the bill was soon withdrawn to make certain amendments. The bill was brought for a second time by Kirodi Lal Meena in March 2020, but was not introduced again due to opposition.

(With agency inputs)