The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government will table the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the state legislative assembly today, followed by a debate. The final draft of the UCC, which proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state, was approved on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What are the key features of this bill? Speaking about the bill, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday that the Uniform Civil Code is in the consultation process and being reviewed by the Law Commission of India.

“This is not just the issue of the Centre; the makers of the Constitution had discussed this even when the Constitution was being made...Right now, this matter is under consideration with the Law Commission of India and is in the consultation process," said Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

“The states can fix it or improve it, and the government of Goa has already worked on UCC. The Uttarakhand government has approved this in the cabinet and as soon as we get a report by the Law Commission, we will inform you...""

A draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was presented to the Chief Minister by a five-member committee led by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The UCC aims to establish a consistent legal framework for marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance laws, regardless of religious affiliation. The passage of the UCC Bill fulfills a significant promise made by the BJP during the 2022 Assembly polls. Opposition Congress walks out of the Assembly Opposition Congress MLAs on Monday walked out of a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of Uttarakhand Assembly in protest against its decision to waive the Question Hour in the special assembly session to table a bill on the UCC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asked about the protest by the opposition members, Speaker Ritu Khanduri said, "UCC is a going to be a very important law, not just for Uttarakhand but for the whole country. The Question Hour is important too but sometimes things are so significant that take precedence over routine procedures of the House," Khanduri said.

In March 2022, the Dhami government decided to constitute a committee to prepare a draft for the UCC.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!