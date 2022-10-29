Gujarat cabinet has approved the formation of the committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), state home minister Harsh Sanghvi announced on Saturday. The committee will be headed by a retired HC judge and will consist of three to four members. Earlier, the BJP governments in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh had announced the implementation of the UCC in their states.

Today's meeting was considered the last meeting of the Bhupendra Patel-led cabinet as the schedule for the state elections is expected to be announced next week. Let's analyze what UCC is, what it means for the state, and why it matters.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, gender and sexual orientation.

Notably, in Bharatiya Janata Party's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power.

Why are some opposing it?

Though many political leaders have backed the UCC saying that it will bring equality to the country, some parties, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and All India United Democratic Front, have termed it "an unconstitutional and anti-minorities move".

"India is a country of different castes and communities. There are different laws of different religions. If the Uniform Civil Code is implemented then it will affect the country. The BJP-led government is not only targeting Muslims but also other religions," said All India United Democratic Front leader Rafiqul Islam.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board has also alleged it to be a rhetoric for bringing the law an attempt by Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Central governments to divert the attention from the concerns of inflation, economy, and rising unemployment.

Centre cannot direct Parliament to frame or enact any law on UCC

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court last month sought a “comprehensive response" from the Centre on a batch of petitions seeking a direction to the government to frame religion and gender-neutral uniform laws for divorce, adoption, guardianship, succession, inheritance, maintenance, marriage age, and alimony. The top court said whether such a direction in the form of a writ of mandamus can be issued to the legislature for framing laws would be a “basic question."

The Centre in its reply said that it could not direct Parliament to frame or enact any law on Uniform Civil Code in the country.

The Ministry of Law and Justice in its affidavit stated that the matter of policy is for the elected representatives of the people to decide and no direction in this regard can be issued by the Centre.

"It is for the legislature to enact or not to enact a piece of legislation," the ministry told the apex court.

