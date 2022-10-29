Uniform Civil Code likely in Gujarat soon: What is UCC and why it matters?2 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 05:33 PM IST
In Bharatiya Janata Party's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power.
Gujarat cabinet has approved the formation of the committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), state home minister Harsh Sanghvi announced on Saturday. The committee will be headed by a retired HC judge and will consist of three to four members. Earlier, the BJP governments in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh had announced the implementation of the UCC in their states.