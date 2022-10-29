Uniform Civil Code likely in Gujarat soon: What is UCC and why it matters?

Centre cannot direct Parliament to frame or enact any law on UCC

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court last month sought a “comprehensive response" from the Centre on a batch of petitions seeking a direction to the government to frame religion and gender-neutral uniform laws for divorce, adoption, guardianship, succession, inheritance, maintenance, marriage age, and alimony. The top court said whether such a direction in the form of a writ of mandamus can be issued to the legislature for framing laws would be a “basic question."