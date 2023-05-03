The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a slew of promises in its manifesto for Karnataka polls which included implementing the Uniform Civil Code(UCC) and National Register of Citizens. The UCC would replace the personal laws, based on the scriptures and customs of various religious communities, with a common set of rules governing every citizen of the country.

Karnataka seems to be the latest entrant in the list of states which are considering implementing the UCC. From Gujarat in the West to Assam in the East, several state governments which are primarily ruled by the BJP have said that it wants to implement the UCC.Article 44, which is part of the Directive Principles of State Policy of the Indian Constitution, says: “The State shall endeavor to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India." The UCC provides for the formulation of one law applicable to all religions in matters related to marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. BJP president J P Nadda said his party was working within the ambit of the Constitution in trying to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, and said they followed the policy of ‘Justice for All and Appeasement for None’.

List of states which said they want to implement UCC

Madhya Pradesh

Last year, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh has announced that a committee will be formed for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had asked why there were two personal laws in one country, and also alleged that some men marry women from tribal communities with the motive of usurping their land.

Assam

Stressing on the need to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the law should be implemented in the greater interest of Muslim women otherwise polygamy would continue.

“If Uniform Civil Code does not get implemented, the polygamy system will continue. A man will marry 3-4 times, curtailing the fundamental rights of a woman. Uniform Civil Code should be implemented for the greater interest of our Muslim women," said Chief Minister Sarma.

Haryana

Haryana home minister Anil Vij last year said the Uniform Civil Code is being studied for implementation in Haryana. “Though every citizen is equal for a government regardless of their religion, race, region, etc. and the UCC is being considered at some places. In Haryana, we are analysing the law and considering it to be implemented soon," he said.

Maharashtra

Earlier this year, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA demanded the formation of a committee to draft a bill for a Uniform Civil Code in Maharashtra, saying the UCC will bring equality among men and women.The MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, who represents the Kandivali East constituency in Mumbai, made the demand through a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

“The Supreme Court while responding to an appeal filed against a committee formed by the Uttarakhand government for UCC had stated the states have the right to draft such law. The Maharashtra government thus should also form a committee that would draft a bill for UCC," he stated.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government is thinking seriously in the direction of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said last year. “One law for all in one country is the need of the hour. It is required that we should get out of the system of one law for one person and another for others. We are in favour of a common civil code," Maurya said

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami last year said his government has taken a significant step towards the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code by constituting a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to talk to all stakeholders and prepare a draft of it.

“Keeping with a commitment made on February 12, we passed the proposal for constituting a committee on a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at our very first cabinet meeting after being re-elected to office. We have also taken another step towards its implementation by constituting a panel headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai," Dhami told reporters here.

Gujarat

Last year, the Gujarat government has decided to form a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Union minister Parshottam Rupala asserted that the proposed UCC will not violate the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution. The Hindu Marriage Act and Muslim personal laws will be covered under the UCC as these laws are not part of the Constitution, the Union minister added.

Goa

A version of UCC, a hot button issue, already exists in Goa, albeit with exceptions, and experts point out that it is basically a European law founded in Christian teaching. Still, it is uniform enough to ensure equality for all Goan residents, irrespective of religion, gender etc.Goa has been following the Portuguese Civil Code 1867, which is also called Uniform Civil Code. After its liberation from Portuguese rule, the UCC survives through Section 5(1) of the Goa, Daman and Diu Administration Act, 1962.