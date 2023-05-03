Uniform Civil Code: Not only Karnataka, these states also want to implement UCC4 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 05:51 PM IST
The Uniform Civil Code provides for the formulation of one law applicable to all religions in matters related to marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a slew of promises in its manifesto for Karnataka polls which included implementing the Uniform Civil Code(UCC) and National Register of Citizens. The UCC would replace the personal laws, based on the scriptures and customs of various religious communities, with a common set of rules governing every citizen of the country.
