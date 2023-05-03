Uniform Civil Code: Not only Karnataka, these states also want to implement UCC

Karnataka seems to be the latest entrant in the list of states which are considering implementing the UCC. From Gujarat in the West to Assam in the East, several state governments which are primarily ruled by the BJP have said that it wants to implement the UCC.Article 44, which is part of the Directive Principles of State Policy of the Indian Constitution, says: “The State shall endeavor to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India." The UCC provides for the formulation of one law applicable to all religions in matters related to marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. BJP president J P Nadda said his party was working within the ambit of the Constitution in trying to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, and said they followed the policy of ‘Justice for All and Appeasement for None’.