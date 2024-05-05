‘Unilateral, untenable’, says Jaishankar on Nepal's new ₹100 currency note featuring disputed Indian territories
EAM Jaishankar told reporters that India's position is ‘very clear’, adding that discussions about the boundary matters are ongoing through an established platform. ‘They unilaterally took some measures on their side, but … they are not going to change the reality on the ground,’ he added.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has termed Nepal's introduction of a new ₹100 currency note featuring a map that includes disputed territories with India as "unilateral" and "untenable", PTI reported.
