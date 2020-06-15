MUMBAI: Consumer goods major Unilever will invest €1 billion in a climate fund for projects ranging from landscape restoration and carbon capture to wildlife protection and water preservation over the next decade.

Unilever Plc said it will achieve net zero emissions from all its products by 2039, ahead of 11 years ahead of the Paris Agreement deadline.

Alan Jope, Unilever CEO, said,"Climate change, nature degradation, biodiversity decline, water scarcity – all these issues are interconnected, and we must address them all simultaneously," adding that in doing so, we must also recognise that the climate crisis is not only an environmental emergency; it also has a terrible impact on lives and livelihoods. We, therefore, have a responsibility to help tackle the crisis: as a business, and through direct action by our brands."

Unilever's existing target is to have no carbon emissions from its own operations, and to halve the green house gas footprint of its products across the value chain, by 2030.

"In response to the scale and urgency of the climate crisis, we are today additionally committing to net zero emissions from all our products by 2039 – from the sourcing of the materials we use, up to the point of sale of our products in the store," Unilever said.

To achieve this goal 11 years ahead of the 2050 Paris Agreement deadline, the company plans to jointly work with its partners across its value chain and would therefore prioritise building partnerships with its suppliers who have set and committed to their own science-based targets.

"We believe that transparency about carbon footprint will be an accelerator in the global race to zero emissions, and it is our ambition to communicate the carbon footprint of every product we sell," the company said.

To do this, Unilever will set up a system for suppliers to declare, on each invoice, the carbon footprint of the goods and services provided; and will create partnerships with other businesses and organisations to standardise data collection, sharing and communication.

The company also plans to work with a new generation of farmers and small holders, driving programmes to protect and restore forests, soil and biodiversity, and will work with governments and other organisations to improve access to water for communities in water-stressed areas.

