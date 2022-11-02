Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated on Wednesday that India's civil aviation sector is likely to carry close to 400 million passengers over the next 7 to 10 years, highlighting the nation's post-pandemic economic recovery.
On Wednesday, the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization (CANSO) Asia Pacific Conference was officially opened by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General VK Singh, in Goa.
"Think Global, Collaborate Regional, Accomplish Local" is the theme of this year's conference.
Addressing virtually, Scindia noted that the conference had brought together experts from the Asia Pacific region, which is said to account for between 35% and 40% of all air traffic worldwide.
"Indian economy is moving forward at a brisk pace and the civil aviation sector is likely to log around 400 million passengers over the next 7 to 10 years," Scindia said.
General VK Singh (Ret.), the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said during his speech that the aviation sector supports an estimated 3.5 trillion dollars, or roughly 1.4% of global GDP.
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic's severe effects on the industry, he claimed that domestic recovery is now progressing globally.
According to the Minister, the aviation sector in India has surpassed nearly 95% of pre-covid passenger traffic.
Observing that Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) services are the most important aspect of aviation, Singh urged the aviation industry to collaborate on technology.
"Airspace is going to grow in coming times, we have many flying objects in the air, not just aircrafts. So, we need to deal with the latest technologies," added the Union Minister.
Pramod Sawant, the chief minister of Goa, announced that the recently licenced Mopa airport in Goa had acquired DGCA approval. According to him, the upcoming opening of the new Greenfield airport will expand Goa's tourism options.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation claims that CANSO, or the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization, is the industry's global voice for air traffic management (ATM) and shaping future skies. Its members, which include manufacturers and suppliers to the aviation industry, users and operators of airspace, and providers of air navigation services, support over 90% of the world's air traffic.
CANSO looks on global Air Traffic Management performance by connecting the industry to share knowledge, expertise and innovation.
