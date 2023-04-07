Union minister Sonowal announces 100-bed yoga and naturopathy hospital in Dibrugarh

Union minister Sonowal announces 100-bed yoga and naturopathy hospital in Dibrugarh1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:55 PM IST
An MoU was signed between the Moraji Desai National Institute of Yoga and Dibrugarh University to develop an ecosystem of yoga practitioners which will help make yoga a part of everyone’s healthy lifestyle
New Delhi: A 100-bed yoga and naturopathy hospital will be set up at Dibrugarh to bolster healthcare in the region, Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×