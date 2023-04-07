Home / News / India /  Union minister Sonowal announces 100-bed yoga and naturopathy hospital in Dibrugarh
Union minister Sonowal announces 100-bed yoga and naturopathy hospital in Dibrugarh

Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:55 PM IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal with others during the Yoga Mahotsav 2023, marking 75 days countdown to International Day of Yoga on June 21. (Photo: PTI)Premium
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal with others during the Yoga Mahotsav 2023, marking 75 days countdown to International Day of Yoga on June 21. (Photo: PTI)

An MoU was signed between the Moraji Desai National Institute of Yoga and Dibrugarh University to develop an ecosystem of yoga practitioners which will help make yoga a part of everyone’s healthy lifestyle

New Delhi: A 100-bed yoga and naturopathy hospital will be set up at Dibrugarh to bolster healthcare in the region, Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.

The minister said this at the ‘Yoga Mahotsav’, celebrated to commemorate 75 days to the International Day of Yoga on 21 June.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “...I have the pleasure to announce that the Ministry of Ayush is going to set up a 100 bedded yoga & naturopathy hospital at Dibrugarh. This is going to further bolster Dibrugarh as the centre of healthcare in the region. I am thankful to the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, for extending full support to this only of its kind centre in the North-East."

“This centre will cater to needs of the region by providing yoga and naturopathy out- patient and inpatient treatments to the people of Assam," he added.

An MoU was signed between the Moraji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) and Dibrugarh University to develop an ecosystem of yoga practitioners which will help make yoga a part of everyone’s healthy lifestyle, the minister said.

