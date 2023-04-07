Union minister Sonowal announces 100-bed yoga and naturopathy hospital in Dibrugarh

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “...I have the pleasure to announce that the Ministry of Ayush is going to set up a 100 bedded yoga & naturopathy hospital at Dibrugarh. This is going to further bolster Dibrugarh as the centre of healthcare in the region. I am thankful to the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, for extending full support to this only of its kind centre in the North-East."

