Union Bank of India to digitize loan recovery processes

In the nine months to 31 December, the bank has recovered delinquent loans of Rs3,523 crore and upgraded loans worth Rs2,301 crore to the standard category. However, this was lower that what it did in the first nine months of FY20. The bank’s gross bad loan ratio stood at 13.49% in the December quarter, down from 15.51% in the same period of FY20.

