Union Bank of India (UBI) announces 347 vacancies for managers. How to apply

Union Bank of India (UBI) announces 347 vacancies for managers. How to apply2 min read . 07:17 PM IST
- UBI jobs: Application process has begun and will continue till 3 September
UBI Recruitment 2021: Union Bank of India (UBI) has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts in specialized segment. The state-run bank is looking for manager and senior manager-risk (120 vacancies), manager-civil engineer and architect (14), manager-forex (50), manager-chartered accountant (14), assistant manager-technical officer (26), and assistant manager-forex (120). The application process has begun and will continue till 3 September.
Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the site — unionbankofindia.co.in/english/recruitment.aspx.
Here are some important details
Eligibility
Senior Manager (Risk)
Age: Minimum 30 years and maximum 40 years
Educational Qualification
Candidate needs to have certificate in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk or Professional Risk Management Certification from PRIMA Institute or Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute or CA/CMA (ICWA)/CS or full time MBA in Finance (Minimum 2 Years)/PGDM with specialization in finance) Minimum 60% in aggregate or master in Mathematics/Statistics or Economics Minimum of 60% in aggregate.
Manager (Risk)
Age: Minimum 25 years, maximum : 35 years
Applicant should possess certificate in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk (GARP) or Professional Risk Management certificate from PRIMA Institute or Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute or CA/CMA (ICWA)/CS or full time MBA in Finance (Minimum 2 Years)/PGDM with specialization in finance) Minimum 60% in aggregate or master in Mathematics/Statistics or Economics Minimum of 60% in aggregate.
Manager (Forex)
Age: Minimum 25 years, maximum 35 years
Educational Qualifications
Graduate in any discipline from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt of India/approved by Govt Regulatory bodies. And full time MBA (Minimum 2 Years) / PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with Specialization in Finance / International Business/Trade Finance from a University / Institution/Board recognized by Govt of India with minimum 60% marks in aggregate. Certificate Course in Forex conducted by IIBF along with above mention qualification will be preferred.
HOW TO APPLY
Candidates can apply through online mode only and no other mode of submission of application will be accepted.
Go to the Bank’s website — www.unionbankofindia.co.in
Click on the ‘Recruitments’
Now click on - ‘Click to View the Current Recruitment’
Click on - “Specialist Officers Recruitment 2021-22"
Click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE" to open the On-Line Application Form
