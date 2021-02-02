Union Budget 2021-22: 4472 crores allocated for India’s first RRTS Project

In 2020, Rs. 2,487 crores were allocated to NCRTC, this year the budget allocation received is near to double what was allocated last year which is Rs. 4472 crores. A total of Rs6959 crores has been allocated by the central government so far for this project.

In the Union Budget, the government said that metro train services are expanding all across the country at a rapid pace. Total 702 km of conventional metro is operational and another 1,016 km of metro and regional rapid transit system (RRTS) is under construction in 27 cities.

While presenting Union Budget 2021-22, Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would work towards raising the share of public transport in urban areas through expansion of metro rail network and augmentation of city bus service. "A new scheme will be launched at a cost of ₹18,000 crore to support augmentation of public bus transport services," she said.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has 24 stations and two depots at Duhai and Modipuram. This RRTS corridor originates from Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station in Delhi and ends at Modipuram (Meerut) in Uttar Pradesh.

Once constructed this corridor is expected to bring the travel time between Delhi to Meerut in less than 60 minutes. The priority section of the corridor is targeted to be operationalized by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025.

The civil construction of the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is going at a rapid pace. The formation of the viaduct has gained momentum at the priority section. Foundation work of all the four RRTS stations has been completed. All system and sub-system contracts have already been awarded and are under implementation. The construction of first power Receiving Sub Station (RSS) has already begun in Murad Nagar.

