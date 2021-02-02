Union Budget 2021-22: 4472 crores allocated for India’s first RRTS Project

The civil construction of the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is going at a rapid pace. The formation of the viaduct has gained momentum at the priority section. Foundation work of all the four RRTS stations has been completed. All system and sub-system contracts have already been awarded and are under implementation. The construction of first power Receiving Sub Station (RSS) has already begun in Murad Nagar.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}