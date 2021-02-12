Union budget 2021-22 shows hope to build new India: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Friday said that the Union budget 2021-22 shows hope to build a new India and will lead the nation on the path of becoming an economic and manufacturing powerhouse.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Thakur said, "This Budget shows a hope to build a new India, a stronger India and to build a self-reliant India. It will set us on the path of becoming an economic and manufacturing powerhouse."

Taking a jibe at RJD leader Manoj Jha's remark "Aam budget ya khass budget' (Whether the budget is for common people or for important people), Thakur said that the allocation for the benefit for the person with physical disabilities has been increased by 3% in the current budget, whereas allocation for the 'Mission Sakti' has increased by 16%.

The Union Minister lashed out at the previous UPA regime over the inflation rate.

"The inflation rate was at 11% during their regime, the Modi-government has brought it down to an average of four percent. The fiscal deficit has been brought down to less than 3.5%," he said.

Thakur further said that India has become the second-largest mobile manufacture in the world now.

"We are committed to taking India forward," he added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also reply to the discussion on Union Budget in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The Budget Session began on 29 January with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament.

The first part of the session was scheduled to continue till 15 February, however, it was later rescheduled to end on 13 February.

The second part of the session will be held from 8 March to 8 April.

Members of Parliament were requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against the novel coronavirus before the start of the Budget session.

With agency inputs

