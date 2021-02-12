OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Union budget 2021-22 shows hope to build new India: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur
BJP MP Anurag Thakur speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/LSTV)
BJP MP Anurag Thakur speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/LSTV)

Union budget 2021-22 shows hope to build new India: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 12:51 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Union Minister of State for Finance said that India has become the second-largest mobile manufacture in the world now
  • 'We are committed to taking India forward,' Thakur said

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Friday said that the Union budget 2021-22 shows hope to build a new India and will lead the nation on the path of becoming an economic and manufacturing powerhouse.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Thakur said, "This Budget shows a hope to build a new India, a stronger India and to build a self-reliant India. It will set us on the path of becoming an economic and manufacturing powerhouse."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma participates in a bicycle rally in Nagaon on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Assam: Petrol, diesel to become cheaper by 5 per litre ahead of election

1 min read . 02:02 PM IST
People enjoy their weekend with the view of city skyline and the world tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Indian nationals asked to avoid visiting Dubai consulate amid Covid 19 spike

1 min read . 01:45 PM IST
Overall user retention rates for apps across verticals fell 12% between 2019 and 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/Illustration/File Photo

As downloads surge, app makers in India struggle to retain users

1 min read . 01:43 PM IST
A Bitcoin Trading Machine is seen in a store in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey plans fund for Bitcoin development in India as govt mulls cryptocurrency ban

1 min read . 01:48 PM IST

Taking a jibe at RJD leader Manoj Jha's remark "Aam budget ya khass budget' (Whether the budget is for common people or for important people), Thakur said that the allocation for the benefit for the person with physical disabilities has been increased by 3% in the current budget, whereas allocation for the 'Mission Sakti' has increased by 16%.

The Union Minister lashed out at the previous UPA regime over the inflation rate.

"The inflation rate was at 11% during their regime, the Modi-government has brought it down to an average of four percent. The fiscal deficit has been brought down to less than 3.5%," he said.

Thakur further said that India has become the second-largest mobile manufacture in the world now.

"We are committed to taking India forward," he added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also reply to the discussion on Union Budget in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The Budget Session began on 29 January with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament.

The first part of the session was scheduled to continue till 15 February, however, it was later rescheduled to end on 13 February.

The second part of the session will be held from 8 March to 8 April.

Members of Parliament were requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against the novel coronavirus before the start of the Budget session.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout