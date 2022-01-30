The ministry of Finance on Sunday took to Twitter to announce that the Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented in paperless form on 1 February 2022.

The ministry said that one can download the Union Budget app on their mobile phones.

The tweet has provided two links to download the app.

On Google Play store- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nic.unionbudget

On App store-https://apps.apple.com/in/app/union-budget-app/id1548425364

The union budget will be available on the the app user's mobile phone soon after it is presented in the parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Union budget will be available in two languages-English and Hindi.

As the countdown begins for the Union Budget 2022, all eyes are now on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will present her fourth budget on 1 February.

Last year, the Budget was delivered in a paperless format for the first time by FM Sitharaman, who arrived for the presentation carrying a tablet instead of the traditional 'bahi-khata'. This time too, Sitharaman will present the paperless budget.

