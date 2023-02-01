Cigarettes to get more expensive. Twitter says ‘sehe lenge thoda’
- The finance minister's announcement rained all over smokers' aspiration of a status quo or even a reduction in cigarette prices in this Union Budget.
The Union Budget of 2023 was presented by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February 2023. During the speech, FM Sitharaman revealed that the Narendra Modi government has decided to increase the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on some cigarettes by 16%.
