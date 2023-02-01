The Union Budget of 2023 was presented by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February 2023. During the speech, FM Sitharaman revealed that the Narendra Modi government has decided to increase the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on some cigarettes by 16%.

This decision will make these cigarettes more expensive. The particular rise in NCCD comes after a gap of two years. There had been no change in cigarette taxation for the last two years.

The finance minister's announcement rained all over smokers' aspiration of a status quo or even a reduction in cigarette prices in this Union Budget.

If such an incident occurs can, memes be far behind?

Twitter quickly jumped on the wagon and shared memes on rising prices of cigarette and on cigarette maker Indian Tobacco Company (ITC).

Let's take a look

"Sehe lenge thoda' was the common feeling among smokers.

#cigarettes price hike



All smokers right now 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/N3VuVPZ01P — Shubham Jain (@Shubham09273730) February 1, 2023

While cigarette prices saw a hike after almost every Union budget, one Twitter user wrote, "Ab to adaat se hain mujhko' , taking from a very popular song by Atif Aslam.

Cigarette smokers after every budget: pic.twitter.com/GiLYCjMT2U — زماں (@Delhiite_) February 1, 2023

Another Twitter user borrowed by Hrithik Roshan's extremely popular adaptation of the movie E.T, known as Koi Mill Gaya.

Chain smokers stocking up cigarettes before union budget 2023#budget2023 pic.twitter.com/IloYt6PvsZ — ʀΣᴅᴍᴀɴ (@rdt309) February 1, 2023

“Chain smokers stocking up cigarettes before union budget 2023" wrote another user.

Cigarette smokers listening to budget waiting to know if prices have increased again.#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/hzMryjxvad — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Cigarette stocks, including ITC, nosedived sharply on Budget day. ITC shares corrected sharply by 6 percent during the day but later recovered to trade with 0.6 percent losses at ₹351. ITC’s dilemma was meme-ed in creativity.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman increased tax on Cigarette tobacco ( budget 2023)



Menwhile ITC:- 😂 pic.twitter.com/nDksgJeZjg — Girish (@iGirishGunjal) February 1, 2023

ITC stock holders after Union Budget increase Tax on Tobacco : pic.twitter.com/p1xjFlH1sV — Casanova (@asimverse) February 1, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the first budget of the "amrit kaal" provides foundation to fulfil the resolve for a developed India while giving priority to deprived sections of the society as well.

In his first reaction to the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Modi said it will fulfil dreams of the aspirational society, farmers and middle class.

The middle class is a big force to fulfil dreams of a prosperous and developed India and our government has taken many decisions to empower it, the prime minister said.

Touching on various aspects of the budget, he said success of digital payments has to be replicated in the agriculture sector and a scheme has been brought for laying down digital infrastructure for it

It will make cooperatives pivot of development of rural economy, he said.

"An unprecedented investment of ₹10 lakh crore in infrastructure will give speed and new energy to development," he said.