Union Budget 2023: India's private space sector seeks tax incentives, PLI scheme

Earlier in 2022, Pixxel became the first Indian startup to launch its own hyperspectral imaging satellite, 'Shakuntala'. It onboarded SpaceX's rideshare rocket and followed it up with another similar satellite, "Anand", using the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) PSLV rocket. In future, the firm plans to have a constellation of earth observation satellites.

