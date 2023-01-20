Union Budget 2023: What the healthcare sector expects from FM Sitharaman1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Pre-budget expectations survey showed an increase in demand for making pharmaceutical investments more attractive
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present Union Budget 2023 on 1 February, the healthcare sector has urged the government to increase spending in overall funding for the healthcare sector. Among other demands from the sector are more budgetary allocation pertaining for Infrastructure creation, increasing R&D activity.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×