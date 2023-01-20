Union Budget 2023: What the healthcare sector expects from FM Sitharaman

“There is still work to be done, beginning with an increase in spending on public healthcare. In the upcoming Union Budget, the domestic pharmaceutical industry anticipates an increase in overall funding for the healthcare sector, a focus on policies that support R&D activities, and a continuation of tax breaks on different medications. The industry gained significant momentum in the previous year, particularly in securing access to COVID-19 vaccines and medications," said Raheel Shah, Director of Business Development, BDR Group.