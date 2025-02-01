Union Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday, February 1. While presenting the Budget 2025, Sitharaman referred to Telugu poet and playwright Gurujada Apparao (1862-1915). The finance minister said: “Desamante matti kaadoyi, desamante manushuloyi” (Country is not just the mud and soil, Country means people).

This quote is from a classic Telugu poem, ‘Desamunu Preminchumanna’.

Gurujada Apparao was a feminist, poet, writer, and social reformist who openly discussed society and its discrimination against women.

“In line with this, Viksit Bharat for us encompasses zero poverty, hundred per cent quality good school education, access to high quality affordable and comprehensive healthcare, hundred per cent skilled labour with meaningful employment, 70 per cent women in economic activities, and farmers, making our country full basket of the world,” Nirmala Sitharaman explained.

Nirmala Sitharaman referred to “Sabka Vikas” as a strategy to achieve holistic economic development in India. In her speech, she emphasised the significance of prioritising the poor, youth, farmers, and women.

Who is Gurujada Apparao? Gurajada Venkata Apparao (21 September 1862 – 30 November 1915) was a prominent Indian playwright, poet, and social reformer, celebrated for his significant contributions to Telugu literature and theatre.

Born in Rayavaram, Andhra Pradesh, he is best known for his groundbreaking play Kanyasulkam, written in 1892. The play critiques social injustices and is regarded as a masterpiece in the Telugu language.

Apparao's work often highlighted the plight of women and challenged societal norms, making him a pioneer of modern Telugu drama.

Gurujada Apparao also held the titles Kavisekhara and Abyudaya Kavitha Pithamahudu, reflecting his esteemed status in literary circles. In addition to his literary achievements, he was an advocate for social reform. He played a vital role in promoting the use of spoken dialects through initiatives like the Andhra Sahitya Parishat, further solidifying his legacy as a transformative figure in Indian literature.

‘Desamunu Preminchumanna’ Desamunu Preminchumanna, composed by Gurajada Venkata Apparao in 1910, is a celebrated Telugu patriotic song that has inspired generations of Indians to dedicate themselves to serving their nation.

The title translates to “Love Your Country”, and the lyrics convey a powerful message about national identity, emphasising that a country is not merely defined by its land but by its people.

One of the most poignant lines from the song states, "Desamante matti kaadoyi, desamante manushuloyi," meaning "A country is not made of land; a country is made of its people." This song reflects Gurujada Apparao's deep love for his homeland. Apparao has written and composed this, which serves as a call to action for unity and patriotism among citizens.

Nirmala Sitharaman's Poetic Touch to Budget Speeches Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her 2022 budget announcement, quoted a verse from Mahabharata's Shanti Parva Adhyay to thank India's taxpayers.

“dāpayitvākaraṃdharmyaṃrāṣṭraṃnityaṃyathāvidhi | aśeṣānkalpayedrājāyogakṣemānatandritaḥ ||,” cited the Finance Minister.

This phrase translates to - “The king must make arrangements for Yogakshema (welfare) of the populace by way of abandoning any laxity and by governing the state in line with Dharma, along with collecting taxes which are in consonance with the Dharma,” reported Deccan Herald.

In 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman cited a Kashmiri poet, Pandit Dina Nath Kaul, referring to Shalimar Bagh and Dal Lake in Kashmir.

“Humara watan khilte hue Shalimar bagh jaise, humara watan Dal lake mein khilte hue kamal jaisa, nau jawanon ke garam khoon jaisa, mera watan tera watan, humara watan duniya ka sabse pyara watan.”

In her 2019 speech, Sitharaman quoted Urdu writer Manzur Hashmi while highlighting India's bold target to becoming a $5 trillion economy in the coming few years.