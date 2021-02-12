Union budget instrument to attain Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says Sitharaman

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Budget 2021-22, Sitharman said, "It's a Budget which clearly draws on the experience, the administrative capacities and also exposure that the Prime Minister had during his long elected tenure - both as CM and as PM of this country - known for his commitment towards development, growth, and reforms. So these three things are essentially infused in the budget which is now speaking for itself in the sense that it is the instrument through which Aatmanirbhar Bharat is to be attained."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}