Union cabinet approves ₹1878 cr rail infra and ₹1600 cr irrigation projects

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved two railway projects on April 9 to remove congestion.

The Cabinet approved the construction of a six-lane access-controlled Zirakpur bypass with a length of 19.2 km in Punjab and Haryana on 'hybrid annuity mode'.

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Construction of 6 lane Zirakpur Bypass starting from Junction with NH-7 (Zirakpur-Patiala) and ending at Junction with NH-5 (Zirakpur-Parwanoo) with a total length 19.2 km in State of Punjab and Haryana under NH(O) on Hybrid Annuity Mode with a significant step to facilitate integrated transport infrastructure development under the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan principle,” a statement by PIB said.

The total capital cost of the project is ₹1878.31 crore.

The Zirakpur Bypass starts from the junction with NH-7 (Chandigarh-Bathinda) in Zirakpur and follows the Punjab Government Master Plan in Punjab and terminates at the junction with NH-5 (Zirakpur-Parwanoo) in Panchkula of Haryana, thus avoiding the highly urbanized and congested stretch of Zirakpur in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana.

The Significance The primary purpose of the project is to ease the congestion in Zirakpur, Panchkula and surrounding areas by diverting traffic from Patiala, Delhi, Mohali Aerocity and providing direct connectivity to Himachal Pradesh. The current proposal aims at reducing the travel time and ensuring hassle-free traffic movement in the congested urban section of NH-7, NH-5 and NH-152.

The Union government has taken up decongestion of Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali urban agglomerations with the development of a road network that would take the shape of a ring road. The Zirakpur bypass is an important component of this plan, the PIB statement said.

The Cabinet also gave its nod for doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi single railway line section of 104 km in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with total cost of ₹1,332 crore, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters in the national capital.

Sub-scheme of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana The Cabinet also approved the Modernization of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) as a sub-scheme of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for the period 2025-2026 with an initial total outlay of ₹1600 crore, according to the PIB press statement.

“The scheme aims for modernisation of the irrigation water supply network to supply of irrigation water from existing canals or other sources in a designated cluster. It will make robust backend infrastructure for micro-irrigation by farmers from established source to the Farm gate upto 1 Ha with underground pressurized piped irrigation,” it said.

The projects will be made sustainable by Irrigation Management Transfer (IMT) to the Water User Society (WUS) for management of irrigation assets. The Water User Societies will be given handholding support for linking them with existing economic entities like Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) and the Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) for five years. The youth will also be attracted to farming, to adopt the modern method of irrigation.

The initial approval is for taking up pilot projects across various agroclimatic zones in the country by challenge funding to the states.

Based on the learning’s in design and structuring of these projects, National Plan for Command Area Development and Water Management will be launched starting from April 2026 for the 16th Finance Commission period.