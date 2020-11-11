Union Cabinet approves 2 lakh crore worth PLI scheme for 10 sectors

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved production-linked incentives for 10 sectors, including auto, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, worth almost 2 lakh crore to boost manufacturing, make India self reliant and generate employment.

The decision of the Union Cabinet was announced by information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar along with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

The aim is to give the right impetus to the Indian economy to enable the nation to plug into global supply chains, Sitharaman told reporters. There is no cap on the number of companies that will be eligible for PLI under each category for now, she added.

The manufacturing sector currently contributes 16% to India’s GDP, Javadekar said adding that the idea was to increase this share. Among sectors, auto components and automobile sectors have received the maximum incentive of ₹57,000 crore, Javadekar said.

Other sectors include advance cell chemistry battery, pharmaceuticals, food products and white goods.

The PLI scheme now offers 4-6% incentive to eligible electronic companies on incremental sales (over the base year of 2019-20) of manufactured goods--mobile phones and electronic components such as printed circuit boards, sensors, among others--for a period of five years.

The idea of the scheme is to provided a boost to local production and add more jobs while aiding the government’s goal of attaining self-reliance. The move will also help global manufacturing companies that are exploring a China plus one strategy for production. The Centre is focusing on boosting manufacturing as a way to steer the economy out of the current economic slump and to avoid supply disruption of key raw materials and intermediates in future.

NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar had said last month the idea behind the PLI scheme was to give the best opportunity for entrepreneurs. All steps to aid economic recovery will be taken respecting international rules while remaining committed to an open and global economy, Kumar said.

