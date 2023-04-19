Quantum mission kicks off; 6K cr for eight years

Quantum mission kicks off; ₹6K cr for eight years1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 11:40 PM IST
India's Union Cabinet has approved a ?6,003.65 crore ($826 million) National Quantum Mission that aims to create a domestic ecosystem for quantum computing research and application development. The eight-year mission will build up to 1,000 qubits of quantum computing power and 2,000 km of quantum communications network in India. The government will incentivise setting up of up to 1,500 km of quantum communications networks using satellite services. The budget is enough to meet the moving targets as the amount of investments needed for quantum research grows, said Anil Prabhakar, principal investigator at IIT Madras.
New Delhi: Cutting-edge quantum computing research that could transform cybersecurity, drug research, space applications and finance got a big boost on Wednesday with the Union cabinet approving a ₹6,003.65 crore National Quantum Mission (NQM) that will run till FY31. The mission, first conceived two years ago, will attempt to create a domestic ecosystem for quantum computing research and application development, including support to industries and startups working in this field.