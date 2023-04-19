Quantum mission kicks off; 6K cr for eight years

To be sure, the final amount of ₹6,003.65 crore is less than ₹8,000 crore proposed for a five-year mission proposed in the FY21 Union budget. Addressing this, Thakur said, “As the technology is evolving, the understanding is evolving too. What wasn’t realized yesterday, is being realized today. Even applications on it will develop accordingly, including investigative healthcare or data security. Other nations are also at research phases right now, so we’re not lagging behind, but are at par with the global leaders, which include the US, Canada, Austria, Finland, China and France."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}