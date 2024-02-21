Union Cabinet approves amendment in FDI policy on space sector, upto 100% in making components for satellites
“Under the amended FDI policy, 100% FDI is allowed in space sector,” a press release said.
The Union Cabinet approved the amendment in the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy on space sector on Wednesday. As per a press release by the government, the satellites sub-sector has now been divided into three different activities "with defined limits for foreign investment in each such sector".