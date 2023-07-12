News
Cabinet okays commercial mining of lithium, titanium
SummaryThe Geological Survey of India has found the presence of significant lithium reserves totalling 5.9 million tonnes in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Another reserve has been found in Rajasthan.
New Delhi: The union cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act allowing commercial mining of lithium and a few other minerals, said officials with knowledge of the development.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×