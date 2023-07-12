Cabinet okays commercial mining of lithium, titanium

To achieve self-reliance, GSI has given thrust on exploration of various metallic and non-metallic minerals throughout the country. As I have said earlier, emphasis has been given to various critical and strategic minerals like molybdenum, nickel, cobalt, lithium, among others, where the domestic demand is import-dependent and where efforts have been put for increasing self-sufficiency and self-reliance by taking more exploration projects. GSI has taken up 117 projects on critical and strategic elements during field season FY24.