Kerala is now Keralam: Union Cabinet approves state's change of name

Union Cabinet approves the proposal for alteration of name of state of ‘Kerala’ as ‘Keralam’.

Published24 Feb 2026, 03:44 PM IST
The Union Cabinet approved the proposal for changing of name of the state of ‘Kerala’ to ‘Keralam’ on Tuesday in a meeting at the Seva Teerth, which now hosts the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Cabinet Secretariat.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

