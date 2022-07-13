Union Cabinet approves Gati Shakti University in Gujarat

The Gati Shakti Master Plan is essentially a digital platform bringing together 16 ministries, including roadways and railways for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects while providing seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services from one mode of transport to another. It will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry and land ports, UDAN, etc.

