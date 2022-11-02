Union Cabinet approves India-Denmark MoU on water resource management

NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Denmark on cooperation in the field of Water Resources Development and Management.
The areas of cooperation envisaged in the MoU are digitalization and ease of information access; integrated and smart water resources development and management; aquifer mapping, groundwater modelling, monitoring and recharge; efficient and sustainable water supply at household level; river and water body rejuvenation; water quality monitoring and management; climate change mitigation and adaptation among others.
“The MoU will broadly strengthen cooperation in the field of water resources development and management; rural water supply; and sewage/wastewater treatment through direct collaboration between officials, academics, water sectors and industry in the areas under scope of cooperation," the Cabinet said in a press release.
In September 2020, the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a Joint Statement on establishment of Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries.
The joint statement, inter-alia, envisions co-operation in the field of environment/water, circular economy and sustainable urban development including smart cities.
As a follow up of the joint statement on Green Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister made the declaration for the establishment of centre of excellence for smart water resources management and establishment of a lab for clean rivers in Varanasi on the lines of smart city lab in Panji.
A letter of intent was signed between Ministry of Jal Shakti, Gol and Ministry of Environment, Govt. of Denmark on 3 May 2022 during visit of Prime Minister Modi to Denmark.
The letter was signed with an intent to enter into a broad-based MoU that will inter -alia cover two new initiative; a Centre of Excellence for Smart Water Resources Management and a smart Lab on Clean River waters in Varanasi. Basic purpose of the proposed cooperation is to ensure safe and secure water to meet present & future demands through holistic and sustainable approach.
