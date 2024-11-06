US Election Result: Afghan Taliban hopes for ‘new chapter’ with Donald Trump’s historic win

Afghanistan's Taliban government on Wednesday said it hoped for a "new chapter" in relations with the United States after Donald Trump's presidential election victory.

The government hopes the future Trump administration "will take realistic steps toward concrete progress in relations between the two countries and both nations will be able to open a new chapter of relations", foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a post on X.

Also Read | US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Donald becomes 47th US President

Donald Trump secured a historic election victory on Wednesday after he defeated Kamala Harris by crores of votes. According to US media, Donald Trump won 277 electoral votes, comfortably crossing the majority mark to become the US president-elect.

As results were announced, several world leaders congratulated Trump on his victory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated "friend" Donald Trump on his "historic" presidential polls victory, and said he looks forward to renewing their collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

Also Read | With Trump set for second term, his bonhomie with Modi in spotlight again

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said in a post on X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it a “historic election victory” and said that “as the closest of allies, the U.K. and U.S. will continue to work together to protect our shared values of freedom and democracy.”

French President Emmanuel Macron offered congratulations, “respect and ambition.” Social democratic German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Trump and said he wanted continued close ties, even if “surely many things will be different under a Donald Trump-led administration.”

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, whose far right-led government is in some ways close to Trump politically, said Italy and the U.S. had a “strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even more.”