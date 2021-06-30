Union Cabinet approves loan guarantee scheme for covid-hit sectors

NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the Loan Guarantee Scheme for Covid Affected Sectors (LGSCAS) enabling funding to the tune of Rs50,000 crores to provide financial guarantee cover for brownfield expansion and greenfield projects related to health and medical infrastructure. The move comes in the wake of disruptions caused by the second wave of the pandemic which overwhelmed India's healthcare system.

The Cabinet also approved introducing a scheme for other sectors/lenders including those allied to better healthcare. Detailed modalities will be finalised in due course depending upon the evolving situation. In addition, the Cabinet has also approved additional funding of up to Rs1,50,000 crore under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

The LGSCAS scheme will be applicable for all eligible loans sanctioned up to March 2022, or till an amount of Rs50,000 crore is sanctioned, whichever is earlier. The ECLGS is a continuing scheme and will be applicable to all eligible loans sanctioned under Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (GECL) till September 2021, or till an amount of Rs4.5 trillion is sanctioned, whichever is earlier, the government said.

"The LGSCAS has been formulated as a specific response to an exceptional situation the country has witnessed due to lack of adequate health infrastructure in the light of second wave of Covid-19. The approved scheme is expected to help the country in shoring up its much-needed healthcare infrastructure along with creating more employment opportunities. The main objective of LGSCAS is to partially mitigate credit risk (primarily construction risk) and facilitate bank credit at lower rates of interest," the government said in a statement.

It added that the scope of ECLGS has been expanded. “The enhancement is expected to provide much needed relief to various sectors of the economy by incentivising lending institutions to provide additional credit of up to Rs1.5 lakh crore at low cost, thereby enabling business enterprises to meet their operational liabilities and continue their businesses," the government said.

The second covid wave has placed enormous stress on India's healthcare infrastructure as well as livelihoods and business enterprises in many sectors. It has sharply brought out the need to enhance public and private investments in the health sector.

The proposed LGSCAS scheme is aimed at boosting medical infrastructure in the country, specifically targeting underserved areas. The scheme would provide a guarantee of 50% for brownfield projects and 75% to greenfield projects for loans sanctioned up to Rs100 crore, set up at urban or rural locations other than eight metropolitan tier 1 cities. For aspirational districts, the guarantee cover for both brownfield expansion and greenfield projects shall be 75%, the government said.

The resurgence of covid infections in India in recent weeks and associated containment measures adopted at local/regional levels created new uncertainties and impacted the nascent economic revival that was taking shape. “In this environment the most vulnerable category of borrowers are individual borrowers, small businesses and MSMEs, for which, ECLGS, as a targeted policy response was introduced by Gol," the government said.

"The design of ECGLS provides flexibility to quickly respond to emerging needs, as has been evidenced by the introduction of ECLGS 2.0, 3.0 and 4.0 as well as changes announced on 30.05.2021, all of which were within available headroom of ₹3 lakh crore," it said.

Currently, loans worth about Rs2.6 trillion have been sanctioned under ECLGS.

